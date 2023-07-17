Trump's absence in Iowa may not matter for 2024 election

Former President Trump speaks to supporters during a Farmers for Trump campaign event on July 7 in Council Bluffs. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Over the weekend, a slew of GOP presidential hopefuls converged in Des Moines for the Family Leader's summit, but one candidate was noticeably absent — former President Trump.

Why it matters: This summer marks a frantic countdown to what many Republicans see as their best chance to stop Trump from romping to re-nomination, writes Axios' Zach Basu.

Combined with absences at several other Republican events like Sen. Joni Ernst's annual Roast & Ride,Trump's weekend no-show could open up space for other candidates to stand out, Steffen Schmidt, political science professor at Iowa State, tells Axios.

State of play: The Family Leadership Summit is historically a must-attend event for conservative candidates wanting to court Iowa's evangelical vote and win the favor of caucus "kingmaker" Bob Vander Plaats.

Trump attended while campaigning for the 2016 election.

Yes, but: Not attending this year may be a strategic move on Trump's part in order to win over independents, Schmidt says.

The former president supports a 15-week ban on abortion, but has remained silent about Iowa's new six-week ban, which was signed into law during the summit.

Over 60% of Iowans support legal abortions, according to a Des Moines Register Iowa Poll conducted March 5-8.

Zoom in: After coming in second to Ted Cruz during the 2016 Iowa Caucus, Trump isn't likely worried about campaigning in the state for '24, Schmidt says.

National polls also show Trump as the current clear front-runner, showing he may not need to participate in political rituals like traveling across Iowa.

"He does not really like Iowa that much," Schmidt says. "We didn't do him a great favor when he was running the first time around."

What they're saying: Vander Plaats, who typically endorses Evangelical candidates, told the Wall Street Journal recently he wants lower-performing candidates to drop out of the race so a stronger contender can step up to beat Trump.

Between the lines: A Republican anti-Trump PAC is taking advantage of Trump's animosity towards the state by launching a television ad this week highlighting his recent critiques of Gov. Kim Reynolds and her decision not to endorse any caucus candidates, the Register reports.

Iowa Sen. Jeff Reichman (R-Montrose) announced last week he's flipping his Trump endorsement to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following the attack on Reynolds.

The big picture: Even with a loss, Trump is still expected to place as one of the top three caucus candidates and get a "ticket" out of Iowa, further cementing him as the ringer to beat, Schmidt says.