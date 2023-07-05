Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a campaign kickoff event for GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis in Clive on May 30. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' agenda-setting power in Iowa is only growing more influential — and there are no signs of it slowing down, according to Governing, a media outlet focused on local governments.

Why it matters: Reynolds has pushed more conservative policies than even her longtime predecessor, Terry Branstad, Governing reports.

At the start of this year's legislative session, she quickly passed school choice priority.

She also signed bills dramatically cutting property taxes, banning transgender health care for minors and a ban on books containing "descriptions or visuals of a sex act" from schools.

State of play: Reynolds' reign has been buoyed by Iowa's shift from purple to red, starting when former President Trump was elected into office in 2016.

The intrigue: Governors historically struggle to exert executive power among lawmakers the longer they're in power, Governing reports.

But in contrast to her first term, Reynolds' power over lawmakers has only grown.

Last year, she endorsed Republican challengers during the primaries who supported her priorities and successfully ousted incumbents who didn't agree with her school choice priority, Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University, previously told Axios.

What they're saying: "There's no doubt that she is stronger today than she has ever been," Jack Whitver, the Iowa Senate majority leader, told Governing.

Yes, but: Even if she's able to dominate the state Legislature, voter opinions have shown that her ambitions may be polarizing.