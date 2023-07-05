Gov. Kim Reynolds bucks trend in dominating Iowa politics
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' agenda-setting power in Iowa is only growing more influential — and there are no signs of it slowing down, according to Governing, a media outlet focused on local governments.
Why it matters: Reynolds has pushed more conservative policies than even her longtime predecessor, Terry Branstad, Governing reports.
- At the start of this year's legislative session, she quickly passed school choice priority.
- She also signed bills dramatically cutting property taxes, banning transgender health care for minors and a ban on books containing "descriptions or visuals of a sex act" from schools.
State of play: Reynolds' reign has been buoyed by Iowa's shift from purple to red, starting when former President Trump was elected into office in 2016.
The intrigue: Governors historically struggle to exert executive power among lawmakers the longer they're in power, Governing reports.
- But in contrast to her first term, Reynolds' power over lawmakers has only grown.
- Last year, she endorsed Republican challengers during the primaries who supported her priorities and successfully ousted incumbents who didn't agree with her school choice priority, Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University, previously told Axios.
What they're saying: "There's no doubt that she is stronger today than she has ever been," Jack Whitver, the Iowa Senate majority leader, told Governing.
Yes, but: Even if she's able to dominate the state Legislature, voter opinions have shown that her ambitions may be polarizing.
- Reynolds' overall approval rating dropped to 50% in March 2023 — a 3-percentage point drop from October 2022, according to the Des Moines Register's Iowa Poll, which surveyed 805 Iowans between March 5-8 via phone.
- The majority of Iowans, including Republicans, also opposed her school choice bill, according to the same Iowa Poll.
