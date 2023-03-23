2 hours ago - News

Iowa bans transgender care for minors

Jason Clayworth
IIllustration of a collage featuring the Iowa State Capitol building and snippets of anti-trans bills.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Iowa is among more than 20 states where legislators are trying to limit gender-affirming care for transgender people, according to data collected by the ACLU.

Why it matters: The wave of more than 100 pieces of legislation this year across the country highlights a broad effort driven by people and politics that reach far outside Iowa.

Driving the news: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed two bills late Wednesday:

State of play: Leading medical associations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics have deemed gender-affirming procedures as medically necessary or potentially life-saving.

  • Proponents of the legislation have characterized gender-affirming care as harmful or experimental medical procedures, Axios' Oriana González reports.

What's happening: Iowa Republican lawmakers have introduced dozens of anti-LGBTQ+ bills this year, according to legislative tracking conducted by civil rights advocacy group One Iowa Action.

  • About half — many that are considered dead this legislative session — would restrict transgender rights, including a ban on drag performances in the presence of children

Zoom in: At least 12 of the bills tracked by One Iowa have already passed committees and survived so-called "funnel deadlines" that lawmakers use to winnow legislation, including:

  • Bans on mentioning sexual orientation in elementary schools.
  • Requiring parental consent prior to accommodating a student's identity requests.
Participants at an Iowa Capitol rally earlier this month in opposition to the now-passed law that bans gender treatment options for minors. Photo courtesy of Sen. Nate Boulton of DSM

The intrigue: The majority of Iowans support legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ topics in schools and ban gender-affirming care for minors, according to a recent Des Moines Register Iowa Poll.

The big picture: Leaked emails between anti-trans activists and a South Dakota state representative give a glimpse into the playbook for transgender health care bans, according to Mother Jones.

  • Meanwhile, lawmakers in multiple other states are working on "trans refugee laws" that would allow out-of-state patients to seek care without threat of criminal prosecution, Elliot Imse, executive director of national advocacy group LGBTQ Victory Institute, tells Axios.

Go deeper: Axios Explains: Gender-affirming care in the U.S.

