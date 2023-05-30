Iowa's political divide results in virtually no comprises

Share on email (opens in new window)

The political divide among Iowa lawmakers in this year's legislative session resulted in almost no compromise between the two parties, according to a bill analysis released today by left-leaning advocacy group Progress Iowa.

Why it matters: Democracy is historically based on compromise, making government more effective and helping avoid political gridlock.

But just 19 of 164 amendments that made it to legislation on the Iowa Senate and House floors this session — or less than 12% — passed, according to the analysis.

What they found: Of the 143 Democrat-sponsored amendments, one passed.

It was linked with the cost of background check fees for school employees in a bill that ultimately did not become law.

Meanwhile, of the 20 bills that received the most public comments this year, the desire of those who made comments was rejected 75% of the time, according to the review.

State of play: Republicans in the Iowa Senate made modern state history by taking the supermajority of seats after last November's elections.

Their expansion from 32 to 34 of the 50 seats meant Democrats lost their power to reject Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' nominees, which requires a two-thirds vote to confirm.

Zoom in: Iowa House Republicans also expanded their majority from 60 to 64 of the 100 seats.

And the GOP swept all but one statewide elected office, which was narrowly won by Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand.

What's happening: The governor is pursuing an aggressive agenda and members of her own party surely think twice before crossing political lines, Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University, tells Axios.

Reynolds campaigned against GOP incumbents who previously opposed her "school choice" plan, causing them to lose their seats in primaries to other Republicans, he says.

Of note: The governor's office did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: Nationally, Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly support compromise in principle, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center study.