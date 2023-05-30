Iowa's political divide results in virtually no comprises
The political divide among Iowa lawmakers in this year's legislative session resulted in almost no compromise between the two parties, according to a bill analysis released today by left-leaning advocacy group Progress Iowa.
Why it matters: Democracy is historically based on compromise, making government more effective and helping avoid political gridlock.
- But just 19 of 164 amendments that made it to legislation on the Iowa Senate and House floors this session — or less than 12% — passed, according to the analysis.
What they found: Of the 143 Democrat-sponsored amendments, one passed.
- It was linked with the cost of background check fees for school employees in a bill that ultimately did not become law.
Meanwhile, of the 20 bills that received the most public comments this year, the desire of those who made comments was rejected 75% of the time, according to the review.
State of play: Republicans in the Iowa Senate made modern state history by taking the supermajority of seats after last November's elections.
- Their expansion from 32 to 34 of the 50 seats meant Democrats lost their power to reject Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' nominees, which requires a two-thirds vote to confirm.
Zoom in: Iowa House Republicans also expanded their majority from 60 to 64 of the 100 seats.
- And the GOP swept all but one statewide elected office, which was narrowly won by Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand.
What's happening: The governor is pursuing an aggressive agenda and members of her own party surely think twice before crossing political lines, Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University, tells Axios.
- Reynolds campaigned against GOP incumbents who previously opposed her "school choice" plan, causing them to lose their seats in primaries to other Republicans, he says.
Of note: The governor's office did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
Between the lines: Nationally, Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly support compromise in principle, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center study.
- But much smaller shares say it's very important for politicians in their own party to compromise.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.