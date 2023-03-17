Caitlin Clark during a moment of celebration earlier this month against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Minneapolis. Photo: Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the nation turns its eyes to Caitlin Clark, Des Moines begins to hold its breath.

Why it matters: The first round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend could be something of a basketball nirvana for Iowans.

Clark and the rest of the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes take on Southeastern Louisiana at home at 3pm Friday.

Next up is Drake, whose men's and women's teams both made the tournament as No. 12 seeds. The men take on Miami Friday at 6:25pm and the women play Saturday at 6:30pm against Lousiville.

Of note: The Iowa men TK TK won/lost against Auburn last night TK TK

Driving the news: Eye-popping stats and national commercials have become normal for Clark.

That said, she had an excellent individual year last season and the Hawkeyes still lost in the second round.

And they haven't made the Final Four since 1993, roughly nine years before Clark was born.

State of play: This year could be different.

Clark, Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and McKenna Warnock have started 86 career games together, per ESPN.

The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring by a comfortable margin.

Iowa wouldn't have to play South Carolina — the most dominant team in college basketball this season — until the semifinals.

And while this team can shoot well enough to cover up most mistakes, the defense has also improved from last year.

How to watch: The 3pm game is on ESPN.