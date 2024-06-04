A group of people are processed by Border Patrol after crossing the river illegally outside Eagle Pass, Texas, on Feb. 4. Photo: Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images

The latest: Biden's executive order, announced Tuesday, allows him to drastically limit the number of people entering the U.S. from the southern border.

Border officials will be able to rapidly turn back migrants — without giving them a chance at asylum — when illegal border crossings reach an average of 2,500 a day.

There have been an average of 3,700 illegal crossings a day over the last three weeks, according to internal stats obtained by Axios — so the order could go into effect immediately.

What they're saying: In a statement, Polis said he "applauds" Biden for "stepping up to meaningfully address immigration challenges," but urged Congress once again to take further action to "reform our broken immigration system."

By the numbers: A new report from the conservative-leaning Common Sense Institute estimates that metro-area cities, education and health care organizations have spent between $216 million and $340 million responding to the emergency.

That includes food, clothes, shelter and educational and health care services.

The expenditures have caused budget cuts which have led to community backlash.

Flashback: After hitting a peak of 5,200 newcomers in January, Denver rolled out a new immigration strategy in April, part of which included sending city officials to the U.S.-Mexico border to tell them the mayor's arms-wide-open approach had ended.

The city is now focusing on its "asylum-seeker program" to provide roughly 1,000 people a path to work and independence complete with six months of rent, food assistance and job support, while significantly limiting help for everyone else.

What's next: Denver officials will "closely monitor" any impacts the executive order has in the city and, in the meantime, "stay focused on what we are able to control, including our recent pivot away from emergency operations to a more sustainable programmatic approach," Denver Human Services spokesperson Jon Ewing tells us.