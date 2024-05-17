Venezuelan immigrants work with Denver volunteers to begin the work-permitting process. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver is rolling out a new workforce development program to connect asylum-seekers on a path to work authorization with education, training and employment opportunities. Why it matters: Thousands of people who've arrived in Denver over the past year from the southern U.S. border have struggled to find jobs.

That's in large part because newcomers who've applied for asylum have to wait 150 days to file for work permits and up to six months before being approved.

How it works: The program, called WorkReady Denver, is designed to build a pipeline for local jobs experiencing significant labor shortages — like retail, hospitality, construction, child care and health care — with a new talent pool of about 500 immigrants.

People in the program will be taught new skills, including English, financial and digital literacy, as well as how to apply and interview for jobs.

WorkReady is part of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's new asylum-seeker program he launched in April.

Zoom in: The $2.25 million contract with Centro Humanitario Para Los Trabajadores, which will oversee the program, was approved by the Denver City Council this month. It runs through June 2025.

The big picture: City leaders say the program will support the economy by acting as a win-win for both asylum seekers and employers struggling to staff up.