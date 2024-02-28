Children at a Denver Nuggets-hosted basketball clinic at the Montbello Recreation Center. Photo: Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Local anti-violence activist Joel Hodge says he was puzzled to hear the city recently cut back hours at city recreation centers and DMVs. Why it matters: Hodge and other leaders in historically underserved neighborhoods say they're concerned about the reduced hours at recreation centers, which provide a safe and no-cost space for children and teens.

The cutbacks were made to continue providing services for new immigrants, something Hodge says he understands.

Yes, but: Hodge, program director at the Struggle of Love Foundation, worries what young people will end up doing when they have one less place to play basketball or swim.

"You know, what they say, an idle mind is the devil's [workshop]," Hodge, whose nonprofit provides mentorship for young people, tells us.

The new schedule started Feb. 20 and will last until June 5.

The fine print: When announcing the changes earlier this month, Mayor Mike Johnston said operational days were unchanged at certain rec centers where children had the biggest needs for its services.

What they're saying: Councilmember Shontel Lewis tells us she opposed the cuts to parks and recreation, saying programs that provide youth and older adults opportunities to gather shouldn't be eliminated.

Lewis said her office is exploring ways to reduce spending and avoid "harm" to her district, which includes historically underserved neighborhoods like East Colfax, Northeast Park Hill and Montbello.

Councilmember Stacie Gilmore told the Denver Post she's concerned about the city not renewing contracts with nonprofits due to cutbacks.

Zoom in: The recreation center in Montbello, a predominantly Black and Latino neighborhood, is now closed on Saturdays.

Hodge says this space isn't just for athletic activities, but it's a place for kids to get free food or even open up to adults about problems at home.

What's next: Struggle of Love Foundation, which operates two offices in Denver and Aurora, is looking to purchase a larger building that could provide more space for youth, Hodge tells us.