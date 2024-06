Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announces his goals for 2024 during a news briefing at City Hall yesterday. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

State of play: "We've made cuts, we're making freezes, we're cutting contracts, we're stepping back on the things that we were planning to do," Johnston said, noting that he is still looking for other ways to slash spending.

Zoom in: Still, Johnston said his 2024 agenda currently includes:

Sheltering 1,000 more people experiencing homelessness.

Reducing violent gun crime by 20% and increasing residents' satisfaction with Denver's emergency response systems by 15%.

Moving 200 people with addiction and mental health issues out of the criminal justice system and into "a coordinated intervention treatment and support pipeline."

Cutting the city's average permit approval time for development projects by 30%.

Permit, secure, finance and support the development of 3,000 affordable housing units.

Launch a community engagement process to create a plan to revitalize neighborhoods across the city, as well as downtown, and identify funding to make it happen.

What's next: Johnston told Axios Denver that his team will provide an update Wednesday about how his administration plans to reduce the number of immigrants it's helping.