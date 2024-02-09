Denver will cut back hours at DMVs, rec centers to continue paying for migrant crisis

Venezuelan migrants wait in line for food at a migrant processing center. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver will cut back hours at DMVs and recreational centers to ensure it can continue providing services for migrants, Mayor Mike Johnston said Friday.

Details: Vehicle registration renewals will be moved online only and at kiosks, with DMVs locations closing on a rotating basis starting on March 4, and reducing hours at city recreational centers starting on Feb. 20.

Summer programing at rec centers will also be reduced.

Johnston said he expects the changes to continue for the rest of 2024.

Why it matters: The mayor's decision is a turning point for the city's management of the migrant crisis — which has cost more than $42 million to date — and it shows his administration is prioritizing helping new arrivals.

Between the lines: The move will save the city roughly $5 million, Johnston said. It won't involve layoffs, though some on-call workers will see reduced hours.

The city is still considering how it will change services provided to migrants and how many people it can serve.

State of play: The decision is connected to a lack of funding and resources provided to the city by Washington, D.C. after a bill that would have provided federal funding failed.

Johnston strongly criticized Congress' inability to pass the measure, which he said would have expedited asylum cases and work authorization.

What they're saying: "This is a plan for shared sacrifice," Johnston said Friday. "This is what good people to in hard situations as you try to manage a way to serve all of your values."

He called on residents not to blame migrants for the changes.

By the numbers: Denver is currently sheltering more than 3,500, though arrivals have started to slow, with city data showing just one new person arriving on Friday.

On Monday, the city resumed removing people from its shelters, limiting stays for families t0 42 days.

What we're watching: Johnston indicated more budget cuts may be forthcoming.