What's next for Mayor Mike Johnston's House1000 homelessness plan

Mayor Mike Johnston's strategy to shelter or house 1,000 more people will mean scaling back encampment sweeps to about one per month, down from the multiple sweeps completed weekly last month.

Driving the news: The city will increase the number of available hotel and micro-community units, Cole Chandler, Johnston's senior adviser for homelessness resolution, told Denver City Council members on Wednesday.

This means adding new shelter sites in places where they're not currently available in the city. Negotiations are underway to put such sites in at least three additional council districts.

The intrigue: Chandler said his team is figuring out how to provide services for people who try to stay in former encampment areas that were permanently closed by the city.

What they're saying: "We know that homelessness isn't static — there is constant inflow ... we hope to slow inflow this year, but we know more people are becoming homeless," he said.

Between the lines: The Johnston administration is working to create a resident satisfaction survey to give people sheltered under the House1000 plan a chance to provide feedback.

Sheltering is provided for six to 12 months at most sites, with a focus on transitioning to permanent housing, mayoral spokesperson Jose Salas told us by email.

What's next: Two micro-community sites are on track to be completed next month, with move-ins starting in March.

Located at 1375 Elati St. in the Civic Center neighborhood, and 2301 S. Santa Fe. in Overland, the sites will provide 44 units and 60 units for sheltering, respectively.

The city will also update its House1000 dashboard weekly instead of daily.

