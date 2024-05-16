State of play: The NFL released the full schedule for the 2024-25 season Wednesday night, and it will be a year of familiar faces in different places.
Here are fivegames worth watching:
Week 2: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson's time in Denver was nothing short of tumultuous. After giving up three players, two first- and second-round picks, and one fifth-round pick to land the quarterback, the Broncos cut him two seasons later. Wilson went 11-19 as a starter and was eventually benched last season.
They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and he'll get his chance as the potential starter for the Steelers when they come into town.
Week 4: at New York Jets
Who doesn't love when a war of words gets to continuously play out to the gridiron? New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spent one year as Denver's head coach in 2022 before being fired following a 4-11 start.
Payton ripped Hackett last summer, calling his brief stint in Denver "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." The Jets wound up beating Denver 31-21 last season. But that was before Zach Wilson, who spent the first three years of his career as a Jet, became a Bronco.
He'll make his first appearance in the Big Easy since returning to the NFL last year.
Week 10: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Broncos' division foe and reigning Super Bowl champs come into the Mile High City for the first of two games against Denver — the second of which will be in Week 18. Last season, the Broncos shocked the Chiefs at Empower Field winning 24-9.
Week 13: vs. Cleveland Browns
This offseason, the Broncos traded their 2020 first-round pick, Jerry Jeudy, to Cleveland after four unproductive seasons in orange and blue. Now, fans will have to hope he doesn't have a career day in showing Denver what they gave up on.