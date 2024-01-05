The Denver Broncos have an expensive Russell Wilson problem

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson watches from the sidelines during Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Broncos Country, let's ride — away from Russell Wilson. State of play: That seems to be the prevailing thought after first-year head coach Sean Payton, who was hired to turn the Broncos around, decided to bench Wilson for the team's final two games after a Christmas Eve loss to the lowly New England Patriots.

Denver went on to win its next game with Jarrett Stidham as quarterback.

Why it matters: The franchise has a major — and very expensive — decision to make.

Either the team keeps Wilson around or moves on from him while absorbing $85 million in dead cap over the next two years.

Catch up quick: Denver signed Wilson to a five-year, $242.5 million contract extension in September 2022 after giving up three players and four draft picks to land him in a trade from Seattle earlier in the year.

Reality check: His stint with Denver has been largely disappointing, beginning with a 5-12 finish in his first season under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos started 1-5 this year before winning five in a row. Despite their 8-8 record, they have already been eliminated from the playoffs and never threatened the Kansas City Chiefs as a true contender in the AFC West.

Between the lines: Payton's coaching style could cloud the appeal for other quarterbacks to play in Denver.

Payton profanely criticized Wilson's behavior — "f---ing stop kissing all the babies" — and in a game last month was seen screaming at him on the sidelines.

Payton also lambasted Hackett, saying his lone season with Denver was "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."

What they're saying: "Everything he did was absolutely bush league," former NFL player Ryan Clark said, criticizing Payton's behavior during an NFL on ESPN segment last week.

Clark suggested Wilson didn't have a chance to keep his job despite being top 10 in the NFL in passing touchdowns and top 20 in yards.

Zoom in: Stidham said Wednesday that he doesn't see the final season game as an "audition" for the starting role, only that he wants to continue winning — which could potentially set him up for a shot at the starting role next season.

Of note: The Broncos currently have the 14th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which they could use on a new pocket passer.

Yes, but: It's highly unlikely Denver will land any of the top prospects in this year's class, like USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels.

However, the two quarterbacks playing in next week's college football national championship game — Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. — could be available.

What we're watching: A decision on Wilson's future since keeping him will cost about the same as moving on, the NFL Network reports.

Denver could also look to trade him to a team, like the Atlanta Falcons, who are in need of a major upgrade at quarterback.

What's next: The Broncos travel to Las Vegas on Sunday to face the Raiders in their last game of the season.