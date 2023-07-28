The Broncos' rebuild begins under Sean Payton

Share on email (opens in new window)

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton after training camp at Centura Health Training Center on July 26 in Centennial. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is setting a clear standard for his new team.

What he's saying: "I'm going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team," Payton told USA Today this week.

Why it matters: Payton is setting expectations high for his first year as head coach — for him, anything but a postseason berth will mean another losing season.

Reality check: The team hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2015 season, when they capped off the year with the franchise's third Super Bowl win.

State of play: Eight years on, the Broncos couldn't be further from those glory days.

As they start their public training camp Friday at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, players and fans who saw this team put together a forgettable 5-12 record last season are hungry for a bounceback.

Zoom in: Everyone will expect more from superstar quarterback Russell Wilson's second year following a poor start to his career in Denver.

The pressure is on after Wilson, 35, faced the first double-digit loss record of his career last season.

He will need to gel with Payton to improve an offense that was hard to watch at times.

Threat level: Wins will hinge on Wilson's ability to improve, something insiders say is possible — but it's not a rosy picture.

"I expect him to be better than he was in 2022, because I obviously don't think it can get any worse," ESPN's Harry Douglas, a former NFL player, said recently.

The intrigue: Payton, who won a Super Bowl as a head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2010, told USA Today this week he would do the "opposite" of everything he heard happened last season.

Some NFL observers saw that as a shot against former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired in December.

Between the lines: Running back Javonte Williams looks poised to return much sooner than originally anticipated after suffering a season-ending injury last year, reports DNVR.

Of note: Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike made headlines this week for the wrong reasons, facing an indefinite suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.

Uwazurike played in eight games last year and was likely to earn more playing time this season, according to ESPN.

Be smart: The public practices at training camp are free, but for the first time, fans have to get tickets for entry.

What's next: The Broncos' season begins Sept. 10 against archrivals Las Vegas Raiders.