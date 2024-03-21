Broncos ex-QB Russell Wilson loses $3.5M selling his Cherry Hills Village home
Former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has sold his home at a loss as he moves out of Denver, Axios Denver has confirmed.
The latest: The Cherry Hills Village mega-mansion he bought in 2022 for a record-setting $25 million with his celebrity wife, Ciara, sold this week for just $21.5 million.
- The Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office received a deed for the sale of the property, which was signed Monday, spokesperson Anders Nelson told us.
- The sale was first reported by BusinessDen.
Flashback: The sale came roughly a month after the couple quietly began accepting offers for the property, though Wilson denied at the time it was on the market.
Zoom in: The buyer of the property — located at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive — was Cherry Park LLC, which is connected to Greenwood Village-based homebuilder Century Communities, per public records obtained by BusinessDen.
- Cherry Park LLC listed the mansion as its principal office and mailing address, according to records filed with Colorado's secretary of state on March 13.
By the numbers: The 20,000-square-foot home, built in 2018, sits on five acres and has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
- It boasts a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, nine-car garage, basketball court and guest apartment.
The big picture: This is the second lackluster deal Wilson has been offered since the Broncos bid him adieu earlier this month.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed a one-year contract with him for $1.21 million, the league minimum, after his release.
Yes, but: Don't shed too many tears for Wilson's cashflow.
- The Broncos agreed to pay him the remainder of his $39 million salary — meaning he received $124 million for two years on the team and only 11 wins, 9news reported.
What we're watching: Whether he and Ciara decide to close their clothing store at Denver International Airport to finalize his Denver departure.
- "As of now, we will not be making any transitions or changes … to our retail location," brand spokesperson Jaclyn Cummings told Axios Denver earlier this month.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional reporting from the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office.
