Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before game on Dec. 3, 2023. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has sold his home at a loss as he moves out of Denver, Axios Denver has confirmed. The latest: The Cherry Hills Village mega-mansion he bought in 2022 for a record-setting $25 million with his celebrity wife, Ciara, sold this week for just $21.5 million.

The Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office received a deed for the sale of the property, which was signed Monday, spokesperson Anders Nelson told us.

The sale was first reported by BusinessDen.

Flashback: The sale came roughly a month after the couple quietly began accepting offers for the property, though Wilson denied at the time it was on the market.

Russell Wilson's residence at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive, photographed in 2020. Photo: Courtesy of the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office

Zoom in: The buyer of the property — located at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive — was Cherry Park LLC, which is connected to Greenwood Village-based homebuilder Century Communities, per public records obtained by BusinessDen.

Cherry Park LLC listed the mansion as its principal office and mailing address, according to records filed with Colorado's secretary of state on March 13.

By the numbers: The 20,000-square-foot home, built in 2018, sits on five acres and has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

It boasts a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, nine-car garage, basketball court and guest apartment.

The big picture: This is the second lackluster deal Wilson has been offered since the Broncos bid him adieu earlier this month.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed a one-year contract with him for $1.21 million, the league minimum, after his release.

Yes, but: Don't shed too many tears for Wilson's cashflow.

The Broncos agreed to pay him the remainder of his $39 million salary — meaning he received $124 million for two years on the team and only 11 wins, 9news reported.

What we're watching: Whether he and Ciara decide to close their clothing store at Denver International Airport to finalize his Denver departure.

"As of now, we will not be making any transitions or changes … to our retail location," brand spokesperson Jaclyn Cummings told Axios Denver earlier this month.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional reporting from the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office.