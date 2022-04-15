2 hours ago - Real Estate

Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills home for $25M

Gigi Sukin
Quarterback Russell Wilson is introduced at Denver Broncos Headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on Wednesday, March 16. Also pictured are his wife Ciara, right, children.
Quarterback Russell Wilson, top left, is introduced at Denver Broncos Headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on Wednesday, March 16. Also pictured are his wife Ciara, right, children, from left, Sienna, Future and Win. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.

By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.

Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed.

  • The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.

The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.

Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.

Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.

