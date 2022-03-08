Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Denver Broncos have reportedly agreed to trade the Seattle Seahawks' long-time quarterback Russell Wilson.

Why it matters: The deal represents "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports writer Adam Schefter writes.

Details: The trade is part of a package deal that includes sending Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to Seattle, per multiple news outlets.

The Broncos and Seahawks did not immediately confirm the deal. The agreement won't be official until the NFL free agent market opens next week, the Washington Post reports.

What to know: Wilson, 33, will exit the Seahawks after 10 seasons that included a Super Bowl win.

He had two years remaining on his contract.

Wilson's 113 wins represent the most in NFL history — regular season and playoffs — ahead of Peyton Manning (112).

Of note: Details of the agreement emerged hours after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he would not sign with the Broncos after considering the team a top contender.

The announcement also comes on the 10-year anniversary of former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning signing with the team.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.