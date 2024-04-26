Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Denver Broncos took Oregon quarterback Bo Nix during the NFL Draft on Thursday night, securing another pocket passer for a franchise desperately needing one. The big picture: Nix was picked 12th overall and marks the team's first selection in this year's draft.

The 24-year-old joins former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who was traded to Denver earlier this week, and Jarrett Stidham, who started the Broncos' final two games last season.

Zoom in: Nix — who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 214 pounds — is among the most experienced quarterbacks in a class that saw five other QBs drafted in the first round.

He recorded more than 15,000 passing yards and 113 touchdowns during his time in college, per the Denver Post.

He was also named the 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

What they're saying: "I was very excited, almost speechless when I got that call," Nix told Denver reporters after learning the news. "Just very excited. Very happy to be a Bronco."

Head coach Sean Payton called him "an ideal fit for what we want here," per ESPN.

The intrigue: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston was spotted on national television while celebrating in the crowd in Detroit following the Broncos' announcement.

Johnston was there "exploring a potential bid to host a future NFL draft," his spokesperson Jordan Fuja told the Denver Gazette.

What's next: The Broncos have seven draft picks remaining.