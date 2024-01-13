Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a growing share of Denver homes without mortgages.

Why it matters: The trend reflects a group of homeowners who aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

Zoom in: For some, being mortgage-free has unlocked new freedoms. "What did we do with our monthly surplus? We relaxed! I just don't worry about money in the same way," says Mary Hilken, a Denver homeowner.

Yes, but: Mortgage-free doesn't mean expense-free. Lynn Clark paid off her Boulder County home in 2020 and expected to have "a nice cash cushion each month."

Upkeep, property taxes, home insurance and inflated living costs have eaten into that.

By the numbers: Nearly 27% of Denver homes were owned outright in 2022, up from 25% in 2017, according to the latest census data.

That's compared to nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005.

Between the lines: Many free-and-clear owners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, all-cash shoppers have made up a growing share of the homebuying market.

Zoom in: Axios Denver reader Carole Goodwin and her husband bought their first home in 1977 in California. "When we sold it, we put 25% on our second home which we paid $225,000 for in 1986," Goodwin tells us.

They paid off that home in the '90s, and have been mortgage-free since.

They've used the proceeds from one home sale to fund the next, and are now settled in a $1 million+ Denver condo that they own outright.

Be smart: "If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Forecasts predict rates will dip through 2024, but those 3%-ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

Go deeper: Mortgages dip below 7% after the Fed hints at rate cuts