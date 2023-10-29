A quick guide to Colorado's 2023 election: Ballot measures and key races
Colorado voters are casting ballots in dozens of local races and deciding on two statewide referendums in the 2023 election.
Why it matters: The odd-year election means turnout is likely to be lower than normal — adding weight to every vote cast.
Zoom in: Here are five storylines to watch in this election.
How to vote
📫 Colorado county clerks sent ballots to active registered voters earlier this month.
- If you plan to vote by mail, you'll want to send off your ballot by Monday to ensure it arrives.
🗳 In-person early voting starts Monday and runs through Nov. 6.
📅 Election Day is Nov. 7 and polls open at 7am. Ballots are due by 7pm.
Statewide ballot questions
Colorado lawmakers are asking voters to decide on two key tax-related questions this year.
Proposition HH would reduce the coming increase in property taxes but lower TABOR refunds in the future.
- Proposition II would allow the state to keep all the money it collected from raising tobacco and nicotine taxes under a 2020 voter-approved measure.
School boards: Heated races in dozens of districts
School board races in Denver, Aurora, Jefferson County and districts across the state will set the tone for local discussions about education for years to come.
Local ballot measures and top races
Across the state, municipalities are asking voters to decide who should represent them in the mayor's office and city council, and 70 are putting forward referendums on taxes, housing, marijuana and a bevy of other issues.
