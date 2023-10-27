1-minute voter guide: What to know about Referred Question 2P in Denver

For the third time in 17 years, the Denver City Council is asking voters to approve a sales tax increase to help subsidize preschool education for low-income families.

Why it matters: Each of the first two elections — in 2006 and 2014 — resulted in narrow approval.

The current 0.15% sales tax levy expires in 2026. But the council wants to make it permanent through Referred Question 2P.

How it works: The sales tax dedicates 15 cents of every $100 purchase toward the Denver Preschool Program.

The money goes to three main sources: preschool tuition costs for families that can't afford it, subsidies to providers to make improvements and stipends to "show appreciation" for teachers, according to the organization's annual report.

The program spent $28.8 million in fiscal year 2021-22 with $18.3 million going toward tuition assistance.

The intrigue: Now that Colorado has a statewide preschool program that covers at least 15 hours of preschool instruction, the Denver program is helping with the remaining costs for families and expanding to cover some 3-year-olds.

By the numbers: The preschool program says its evaluations show that 61% of preschool students pass kindergarten reading tests, compared with 50% for those that didn't attend.

Over 17 years, the program has served 65,000 students, supporters say.

The other side: No organization is mounting an opposition campaign, but sales tax is regressive, meaning it hits lower-income families harder than others.