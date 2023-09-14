Denver's latest restaurant openings and closings

🥟 A three-in-one restaurant debuted this month at 2878 Fairfax St. in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood. The space is shared between cult-followed food trucks Yuan Wonton and Pho King Rapidos, as well as artisan bakery Sweets & Sourdough, The trio will alternate their days and hours.

🍕 Dough Counter is a new fast-casual restaurant that specializes in New York-style and Sicilian pan pizza. Located on South Colorado Boulevard, it's owned by the family behind Marco's Coal Fired in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood.

⛳ Holey Moley is the city's newest indoor mini golf bar and is located in the former Spaghetti Factory building near Union Station. The space boasts a nine-hole course and a full food and drink menu.

🥬 Farm & Market, an urban indoor farm that will include a fast-casual eatery, is opening Saturday at 2401 Larimer St. Shoppers can buy produce grown on-site, plus a variety of fresh soups and salads from the restaurant.

🍽️ The Fifth String, a small-plates restaurant, is reopening on Sept. 19 near Denver's River North Art District, after closing its doors in LoHi last month. The eatery is moving into Attimo, the winery owned by the founder of Snooze A.M. Eatery.

🔥The owners of Funky Flame, a pop-up bakery that makes wood-fired pizzas, are firing up two brick-and-mortar locations. The first, near Regis University, is expected to debut next month.

🥯 Call Your Mother — a D.C.-based bagel chain that opened on Tennyson Street in May — is baking up its third Denver location in the Hilltop neighborhood, although the opening date is unclear. Its second location in Capitol Hill is also still in the works.

🥞 Restaurateur Troy Guard is opening a second location of his breakfast spot HashTAG in Highlands Ranch this fall.

🍳 Denver's go-to brunch spot, Onefold, is planning its third Denver-area location in Greenwood Village. The restaurant is slated to open in the next eight months.

🍝 The parent company of Frasca Food and Wine — which just earned its first Michelin star — is working on a new Italian concept, dubbed Osteria Alberico, opening in Englewood next spring.

The other side: The city is losing some notable restaurants and bars as others enter the scene.