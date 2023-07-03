The Bacon Sun City breakfast sandwich from Call Your Mother. Photo: Courtesy of Call Your Mother

The classic New York bagel has long been considered the best in the business.

But amidst a bagel boom across the country, a new wave of bakeries is challenging that notion.

Driving the news: Bon Appétit recently dropped a list of the best bagels in the country (outside of the Big Apple).

Call Your Mother — a D.C.-based chain that has taken Denver by storm since recently opening on Tennyson Street — made the cut.

What they're saying: The magazine credited Call Your Mother for bagels that "recall New York deli classics, but they're a little Montreal-sweet as well, filled with toppings you won't find at a traditional deli."

💭 My thought bubble: I told you these bagels are the bomb!

I've also been loving some of the new items they've added to their Denver menu, including the maple salt and pepper bagel. It hits just the right amount of sweet and savory for me.

What we're watching: When Call Your Mother's second location, in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, will open. So far, the team is keeping quiet on the details but told us an update could come as soon as mid-July.

