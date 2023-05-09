Share on email (opens in new window)

A bacon, egg and cheese on an Italian bagel from Moe's Broadway Bagel. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

After we broke the news last week that the popular Washington, D.C.-based bagel shop Call Your Mother is opening on Tennyson Street this month, we asked Axios Denver readers for bagel suggestions.

As always, they came through.

Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen

Vincent B.: "Best bagels in Denver are found at Rosenberg's Bagels hands down."

Alexandra A. agrees: "This native NY-er says Rosenberg’s has the best, most authentic bagels by far."

New York Deli News

This iconic deli in Hampden is run by Larry Bergstein, a New York native, and offers a classic NY deli menu. H/t to Megan W. for the suggestion.

Arvada Bagels

Emily S.: "As a lifelong East Coaster up until a few years ago, I've found Arvada Bagels — run by a woman who makes bagels out of her home for pick-up on Sunday AMs — to be my reliable go-to East Coast-style bagel supplier in the area."

Big Daddy Bagels

The shop, recommended by Elizabeth L., specializes in East Coast-style bagels, serves 17 flavors of cream cheese, and has additional locations in Boulder, Golden and Lafayette.

Moe's Broadway Bagel

Jessica N.: "It's a must-stop breakfast spot. Also be sure to get the cold brew coffee made with coffee ice cubes!!!"

Fred L. adds: "Love the mini bagels!"

WoodGrain Bagel & Deli

Anne-Marie B.: "They make Montreal-style. The best style!"

Leroy's Bagels

Emily B.: Worth it "as long as you beat the lines. ;)"