Pho King Rapidos opens in Avanti food hall

Left to right: The chickie banh mi, party fries and garlic noods with shrimp from Pho King Rapidos at Avanti Food & Beverage. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Pho King Rapidos — a popular local food truck known for fusing Vietnamese flavors with New York street snacks and spicy Mexican fare — has a new home inside Avanti Food & Beverage.

The menu at the new stall, which held its grand opening Monday, is similar to the food truck's — but offers fresh twists, like the oven-roasted crispy pork belly sandwich on Texas toast and light-battered, chicken-thigh nuggets with housemade "mad nug sauce."

Of note: Staff tell us the truck is on pause while they focus on the new food hall project, as well as a soon-to-open Park Hill brick-and-mortar location with the owners of Yuan Wonton, another popular Asian food truck, and Sweets & Sourdough, an artisan bakery.

My thought bubble: Cold, rainy days call for warm, savory noods — and my $10 bowl of silky, steamy egg noodles coated with crunchy garlic, cheese, plus a blend of butter, oyster and soy sauces made for a moment of sunshine on an otherwise very gray day.