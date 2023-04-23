😋 Sunday Brunch is an occasional feature highlighting our favorite places to eat on the weekends.

Onefold's menu is built to cure a hangover, or serve as the antidote to the ordinary brunch.

What to know: The 8-year-old restaurant, now with locations in Uptown and near Union Station, blends Mexican and Asian flavors to put a twist on greasy favorites — like their bacon fried rice with duck fat fried eggs, breakfast tacos with grilled mozzarella cheese or congee with a poached egg.

The mix of umami and spice is comforting and awakening at the same time.

Why it matters: Brunch is a sport in Denver — whether it's a competition to find the best bites or just get a reservation.

And Onefold is receiving national accolades for its typically local and organic breakfast plates.

What to know: The scene at the original location on 18th Avenue, a small cafe in Uptown, is a mix of the neighborhood's casual-cool younger resident and blue scrubs weary from an overnight shift at the adjacent hospitals.

It's often packed, with the line flowing out the door, but have patience because the tables turn quickly and the staff will offer free coffee refills if you ask nicely.

Yes, but: If you can't wait, order takeout before you arrive and pick it up at the front. It reheats easily at home.