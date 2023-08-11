Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

The national craft beer slump is continuing into 2023, even as Colorado breweries look to shake the hangover.

Driving the news: The industry posted no growth in 2022, and a new survey from the Boulder-based Brewers Association shows 2023 production was down an estimated 2% at midyear.

The downward trend is driven by competition from other alcoholic beverages, such as seltzers and canned cocktails, as well as a push toward healthier lifestyles.

"Fundamentally, all of this stems from consumer demand," Bart Watson, the association's economist, said in a Thursday briefing.

Why it matters: The latest numbers are particularly alarming for craft brewers in Colorado, where the mature market makes it a leading indicator for an industry facing significant headwinds.

State of play: Craft brewers here rebounded from pandemic lows in 2021 but struggled to grow in 2022, according to an exclusive Axios Denver analysis of association data.

15 of the state's 20 largest craft breweries posted sales declines in 2022. At least three — Odell, Left Hand and Ska — reported their steepest slides in four years, while three smaller breweries saw their first declines in the same period.

Yes, but: Brewery taprooms remain a strong draw in the state. The number of 2022 brewery openings (21) surpassed closings (15), and small brewers are seeing growth.

In 2022, Zuni Street in Denver saw a 71% jump in sales, Red Leg in Colorado Springs increased 54% and Living the Dream in Littleton rose 23%.

Of note: Not all of our breweries are represented in the Brewers Association data because some don't submit sales figures or request them not to be published.

What to watch: Colorado breweries are testing different strategies to recover this year.

Left Hand is streamlining its offerings, focusing on "beer-flavored beer" and dialing back on one-off batches. "We are trying to make beer you want to pick up more than once," co-founder and president Eric Wallace told us.

Living the Dream, a smaller brewer, is focusing on improving the taproom experience and creating more events to drive interest.

What they're saying: "When we opened in 2014, breweries were 50-50 fun versus a business," Living the Dream's Jason Bell told us.

"Now it's about 95% a business. You better be focused on that side of it, you better be watching costs. … You can't just open the doors and expect a full house every night anymore."

The intrigue: The largest craft brewery list in Colorado no longer includes three prominent names that sold to large beer companies.

New Belgium sales hit 1.2 million barrels for 14% year-over-year growth. Avery saw 6% growth to 48,444.

Breckenridge — which will once again qualify as a craft brewer in the 2023 data — experienced a 9% decline to 100,000.

ICYMI: Breckenridge Brewery is once again a "craft brewer"