Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Colorado's largest craft breweries rebounded significantly in 2021, a year after the pandemic initially crippled the industry, with average gains near 10%.

The state of beer: Outer Range in Frisco — the state's fastest growing craft brewery that produced at least 5,000 barrels in 2021 — saw a 54% increase in sales, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

Bootstrap in Longmont, Great Divide in Denver and Bristol in Colorado Springs all saw 20% growth or more in 2021.

The state's largest independent brewer, Oskar Blues, saw an 8% decline in sales. Boulder's Upslope slid 11%, which is the only other negative mark among the state's largest brewers.

In 2021, Colorado had nine breweries close and 27 open, the data shows.

Flashback: It's a complete reversal from a year ago, when only two of the 10 largest craft brewers in the state experienced growth.

For some breweries, the rebound is strong because they fell so much a year prior.

The big picture: The craft beer industry grew by 1% in 2021, and Colorado placed three breweries among the nation's top 50 largest.

Between the lines: The annual data — published for its members in the New Brewer journal — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Yes, but: Not all Colorado craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Boulder-based Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers who make beer for others.

Also excluded are local breweries who don't meet the definition of independent, including New Belgium (11% growth), Breckenridge (+5%) and Avery (-6%).

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results and growth projected near 4-5%.

Inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and hard seltzers.

One clear pandemic recovery, he said in a recent industry briefing: "At the brewery, sales are stronger and still growing so that's a bright spot."

The bottom line: For the next year, Watson sees an elevated "long-term growth rate … but below [2021] when there was still strong growth bouncing back from those pandemic losses."