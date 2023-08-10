Breckenridge Brewery is once again a "craft brewer"

Anheuser-Busch's sale of Breckenridge Brewery means the famed Colorado brand is once again a "craft brewer."

Why it matters: Craft beer is a much-protected seal within the industry, in part because it still carries weight among consumers who prioritize drinking independent, local beer.

Driving the news: The Brewers Association, based in Boulder, considers a brewery "craft" if it is a small, independent beer maker.

Tilray, the new owner of Breckenridge Brewery, is the 9th largest craft brewer in the nation, but remains small enough to qualify, the association's economist Bart Watson said Thursday.

That means Littleton-based Breckenridge Brewery is a craft brewer.

Catch up quick: The sale of Breckenridge Brewery to Anheuser-Busch in 2015 represented a significant loss for the craft beer industry and came at a time when international mega-beer makers were acquiring smaller operations to better compete.

The craft beer industry considers itself the antithesis to the mass-produced, less flavorful big brands, and the industry shunned those who sold out, including Breckenridge, which was the sixth-largest brewer in the state at the time.

What to watch: Tilray's acquisition of eight brands from Anheuser-Busch — which also included Shock Top, Blue Point, 10 Barrel, Redhook and Widmer Brothers — is being seen as a boost that will help sales look stronger after posting flat numbers in 2022 for the first time on record, outside the pandemic.

Breckenridge sold 100,000 barrels in 2022, the association's data shows

Of note: Tilray — which is best-known for its cannabis business interests — also owns SweetWater Brewing, a Georgia-based beer maker with a brewery in Fort Collins.