At a time when Denver's dining scene is distinguishing itself with James Beard award nods and plenty of other national accolades, the hype for this year's Restaurant Week is warranted.

Driving the news: Menus are now live for the culinary celebration, which runs March 3-12 and features roughly 180 restaurants.

Each eatery has created a special, multi-course meal with price tags ranging from $25-$45.

The Axios Denver team rounded up some recommendations to help you narrow the lengthy list.

At the $25 level:

Alayna's pick: Bang Up to the Elephant. Cold weather calls for curry — which is why I'm eyeing the creamy coconut curry at this vegan, Caribbean-inspired restaurant. Its tropical atmosphere also makes for a great escape from the snow.

Esteban's pick: Blanco Cocina + Cantina. This place is very chill, and I think the braised chicken burrito would go really well with the Paloma rose cocktail. Also: You gotta try the flan.

John's pick: Culinary Dropout. I'm eager to try this relatively new spot, and its comfort food menu, in the revitalized Ninth and Co. development.

At $35:

Alayna's pick: Ace Eat Serve. As a pescatarian, the seafood panzanella sold me. The crispy red lentil cakes and Mandarin orange chocolate crémeux sound scrumptious too.

Esteban's pick: Maine Shack. A Connecticut lobster roll this far from Long Island Sound? Yes, please.

John's pick: Cattivella. The wood-fired Italian is an easy draw, and the roasted butternut squash gnocchi and classic porchetta hit the seasonal spot.

At $45: