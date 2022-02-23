The Greenwich offers a slice of NYC in Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I recently popped into The Greenwich, a lively and eclectic 130-seat restaurant focusing on New American and Mediterranean flavors.

Why it matters: Quickly becoming my new favorite date spot, this snazzy eatery — whose head chef hails from New York — brings the Lower West Side to the heart of RiNo.

Behind the airy and intimate space is Delores Tronco, a Greeley native who co-founded Work & Class before moving east to open a restaurant in Greenwich Village.

Details: The family-style menu centers around seasonal vegetables, locally sourced meat and pizza.

The restaurant also features more than 70 wines and craft beers from Colorado and New York.

Two standouts: The torn cucumber salad with a creamy lemon-dill yogurt sauce, mint and a crunchy combo of Egyptian nuts, seeds and spices ($10); and the juicy roasted clams in a lemony, garlic-scape butter broth with crusty house-baked bread ($21).

Of note: The wall art pays tribute to Tronco's late friend Ricky Powell, a New York street photographer known for shots of hip-hop culture and pop icons in the 1980s and '90s, who died during the pandemic.

