20 Denver culinary leaders named "Rising Stars"

Denver continues to rack up accolades as one of the country's emerging destinations for quality cuisine.

Driving the news: This week, nearly two dozen Mile High City chefs, bartenders and restaurateurs were named 2022 Rising Stars by StarChefs Magazine.

The publication's editorial team touched down in Denver for three weeks to interview over 100 industry leaders and taste their menus, ultimately narrowing their picks to 20.

What they're saying: Our local up-and-comers were handpicked "not only for their exceptional food and drinks, but also for their ability to lead, inspire, and support the local Denver community," StarChefs says.

