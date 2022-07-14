11 hours ago - News
20 Denver culinary leaders named "Rising Stars"
Denver continues to rack up accolades as one of the country's emerging destinations for quality cuisine.
Driving the news: This week, nearly two dozen Mile High City chefs, bartenders and restaurateurs were named 2022 Rising Stars by StarChefs Magazine.
- The publication's editorial team touched down in Denver for three weeks to interview over 100 industry leaders and taste their menus, ultimately narrowing their picks to 20.
What they're saying: Our local up-and-comers were handpicked "not only for their exceptional food and drinks, but also for their ability to lead, inspire, and support the local Denver community," StarChefs says.
💫 Meet Denver's Rising Stars
Chefs
- Manuel Barella Lopez, Bellota
- Dave Hadley, Samosa Shop
- Anthony and Anna Nguyen, sắp sửa
- Taylor Stark, The Wolf's Tailor
- Brian Wilson, Cart-Driver LoHi
Host chef
Pastry chef
Baker
Bartender
Sommelier
Game changer
Community
Restaurateurs
Mentor
