20 Denver culinary leaders named "Rising Stars"

Alayna Alvarez
Dishes from The Wolf’s Tailor, where chef Taylor Stark was just named one of StarChef's 2022 Rising Stars. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver continues to rack up accolades as one of the country's emerging destinations for quality cuisine.

Driving the news: This week, nearly two dozen Mile High City chefs, bartenders and restaurateurs were named 2022 Rising Stars by StarChefs Magazine.

  • The publication's editorial team touched down in Denver for three weeks to interview over 100 industry leaders and taste their menus, ultimately narrowing their picks to 20.

What they're saying: Our local up-and-comers were handpicked "not only for their exceptional food and drinks, but also for their ability to lead, inspire, and support the local Denver community," StarChefs says.

💫 Meet Denver's Rising Stars
Chefs
Host chef
Pastry chef
Baker
Bartender
Sommelier
Game changer
Community
Restaurateurs
Mentor
