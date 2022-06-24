What you need to know about the 2022 primary election in Colorado

The ballot should have arrived in the mail weeks ago, and it's probably still sitting on your kitchen table.

We're here to help with the next part: making your choices.

Why it matters: The Democratic and Republican primary elections Tuesday will set the stage for the midterm contests in November, which will decide which party controls Congress.

State of play: Three major statewide races will decide the direction of Colorado's Republican Party and its chances against Democratic incumbents for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state.

Two GOP primaries for Denver-area congressional districts are getting national attention too.

In Denver, three Democratic primaries will likely pick the eventual winners of congressional and legislative seats.

Of note: Unaffiliated voters can return ballots in either party's primary, but not both.

Keep in mind, it's a public record which primary you participated in.

Get smart: We put together 1-minute voter guides breaking down each of the top races on the ballot.

1-minute voter guide: Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits party's ardent conservative base against moderate wing

1-minute voter guide: In governor's race, candidates want to upend four years of Democratic control

1-minute voter guide: GOP race for secretary of state hinges on views of 2020 election results

1-minute voter guide: Colorado's competitive 7th District draws a GOP crowd

1-minute voter guide: Four Republicans compete in Colorado's newly drawn 8th District

1-minute voter guide: Progressive candidate challenges incumbent U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette

1-minute voter guide: Democrats debate progressive bonafides in Denver's State House District 6

1-minute voter guide: Two prominent Democrats vie for open CU Regent seat

