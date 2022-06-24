What you need to know about the 2022 primary election in Colorado

27 mins ago - Politics

The ballot should have arrived in the mail weeks ago, and it's probably still sitting on your kitchen table.

  • We're here to help with the next part: making your choices.

Why it matters: The Democratic and Republican primary elections Tuesday will set the stage for the midterm contests in November, which will decide which party controls Congress.

State of play: Three major statewide races will decide the direction of Colorado's Republican Party and its chances against Democratic incumbents for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state.

  • Two GOP primaries for Denver-area congressional districts are getting national attention too.
  • In Denver, three Democratic primaries will likely pick the eventual winners of congressional and legislative seats.

Of note: Unaffiliated voters can return ballots in either party's primary, but not both.

  • Keep in mind, it's a public record which primary you participated in.

Get smart: We put together 1-minute voter guides breaking down each of the top races on the ballot.

1-minute voter guide: Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits party's ardent conservative base against moderate wing

1-minute voter guide: In governor's race, candidates want to upend four years of Democratic control

1-minute voter guide: GOP race for secretary of state hinges on views of 2020 election results

1-minute voter guide: Colorado's competitive 7th District draws a GOP crowd

1-minute voter guide: Four Republicans compete in Colorado's newly drawn 8th District

1-minute voter guide: Progressive candidate challenges incumbent U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette

1-minute voter guide: Democrats debate progressive bonafides in Denver's State House District 6

1-minute voter guide: Two prominent Democrats vie for open CU Regent seat

