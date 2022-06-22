1-minute voter guide: GOP secretary of state race hinges on 2020 election security
The Republican contest for secretary of state is drawing national attention.
What's happening: The most prominent candidate, Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, is seeking the party's nomination despite being indicted earlier this year for election tampering and stripped of her duties.
- The state GOP chairwoman even called for Peters to exit the race, but she refused, dismissing the 10 criminal charges as "trumped-up."
Why it matters: The pivot point in the race is election security, and Peters' role as one of the state's chief 2020 election deniers is raising the stakes.
Meet the candidates: The other top contender is Pam Anderson, the former Jefferson County clerk and past director of the county clerks association.
- Anderson says Colorado's election system is fair and secure and accuses Peters of spreading disinformation.
- In her campaign, she's focused on improving the signature verification process for ballots.
A third candidate is Mike O'Donnell, an economist who works with nonprofits but doesn't have election administrative experience.
- His campaign is low-profile but he also is expressing skepticism about the 2020 election results.
The intrigue: One issue dividing the candidates is mail ballots, the Colorado Sun reports.
- Peters wants to roll back the state's system of sending ballots to addresses of active registered voters and limit it to only people who can't vote in person.
- Anderson touts the current system saying it provides great access.
- O'Donnell questioned why ballots are sent to residents with out-of-state addresses and he wants to repeal automatic voter registration.
What's next: The winner of Tuesday's primary will face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.