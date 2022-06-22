The Republican contest for secretary of state is drawing national attention.

What's happening: The most prominent candidate, Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, is seeking the party's nomination despite being indicted earlier this year for election tampering and stripped of her duties.

Why it matters: The pivot point in the race is election security, and Peters' role as one of the state's chief 2020 election deniers is raising the stakes.

Meet the candidates: The other top contender is Pam Anderson, the former Jefferson County clerk and past director of the county clerks association.

Anderson says Colorado's election system is fair and secure and accuses Peters of spreading disinformation.

In her campaign, she's focused on improving the signature verification process for ballots.

A third candidate is Mike O'Donnell, an economist who works with nonprofits but doesn't have election administrative experience.

His campaign is low-profile but he also is expressing skepticism about the 2020 election results.

The intrigue: One issue dividing the candidates is mail ballots, the Colorado Sun reports.

Peters wants to roll back the state's system of sending ballots to addresses of active registered voters and limit it to only people who can't vote in person.

Anderson touts the current system saying it provides great access.

O'Donnell questioned why ballots are sent to residents with out-of-state addresses and he wants to repeal automatic voter registration.

What's next: The winner of Tuesday's primary will face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold.