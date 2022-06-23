You've probably seen yard signs for Democrats Elisabeth Epps and Katie March if you live in the east Denver district they both want to represent.

State of play: Both women call themselves progressives, a tag that essentially means candidates who are more left-of-center than traditional Democrats.

But they are battling about who has earned the title.

By the numbers: This could be one of the most expensive statehouse races once it's said and done, the Denver Post suggests.

On the map: House District 6 includes the Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Congress Park, Hale, Lowry and Windsor neighborhoods.

Meet the candidates:

Epps is known locally for her criminal justice advocacy.

She told Axios Denver her priorities include: addressing the state's affordable housing crisis; improving public safety by removing things she calls ineffective, including cash bail, and passing "common sense gun" reform.

Climate change is another issue she wants to tackle by enacting greenhouse gas regulations.

She's an abolitionist, a term she said means "using policy to give people the opportunities and resources to be healthy, safe and free," which she noted is accomplished by funding public education and changing the criminal justice system.

March is a former Democratic caucus staffer.