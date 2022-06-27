Early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary contests is off to a slow start — a sign that voters are uninterested in or unsure about the candidates for November's midterm elections.

Why it matters: If turnout remains deflated, that will shift the dynamic, giving more power to the diehards in both parties and influencing which candidates advance.

By the numbers: The latest ballot counts through Thursday put turnout at 12% statewide with 525,807 returns, according to data provided by the secretary of state's office.

That rate is below the same point in the 2018 midterms and well below the higher-interest 2020 presidential election year.

38% of unaffiliated voters — who can cast ballots in either party's primary, but not both — are voting the Republican ballot, which features more statewide competitive races. 32% are returning Democratic ballots so far.

Of note: It's typical for a late surge in ballot returns in the final days ahead of the election, particularly in Boulder and Denver counties.

Higher rates of Election Day voting may lead to delays in results reporting, as counting would continue beyond Tuesday, officials told Axios Denver.

What they're saying: "We don't know what we are going to see in terms of turnout in this primary," said Regina O'Brien, Eagle County's clerk.

What you need to know: It's too late to mail back ballots, so election officials advise using drop boxes or going to vote centers.

In Denver, you can locate the nearest locations on the clerk's website.

If you need a ballot, you can pick one up curbside.

Be smart: Sign up for BallotTrax to track your ballot and ensure it's counted.