How to cast a ballot in Colorado's 2022 primary election
Early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary contests is off to a slow start — a sign that voters are uninterested in or unsure about the candidates for November's midterm elections.
Why it matters: If turnout remains deflated, that will shift the dynamic, giving more power to the diehards in both parties and influencing which candidates advance.
By the numbers: The latest ballot counts through Thursday put turnout at 12% statewide with 525,807 returns, according to data provided by the secretary of state's office.
- That rate is below the same point in the 2018 midterms and well below the higher-interest 2020 presidential election year.
- 38% of unaffiliated voters — who can cast ballots in either party's primary, but not both — are voting the Republican ballot, which features more statewide competitive races. 32% are returning Democratic ballots so far.
Of note: It's typical for a late surge in ballot returns in the final days ahead of the election, particularly in Boulder and Denver counties.
- Higher rates of Election Day voting may lead to delays in results reporting, as counting would continue beyond Tuesday, officials told Axios Denver.
What they're saying: "We don't know what we are going to see in terms of turnout in this primary," said Regina O'Brien, Eagle County's clerk.
What you need to know: It's too late to mail back ballots, so election officials advise using drop boxes or going to vote centers.
- In Denver, you can locate the nearest locations on the clerk's website.
- If you need a ballot, you can pick one up curbside.
Be smart: Sign up for BallotTrax to track your ballot and ensure it's counted.
