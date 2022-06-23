Voters in Colorado's blue-bent 1st Congressional District, which primarily covers Denver, will decide this month whether to stick with the status quo or head down a more progressive path.

State of play: Democrat Diana DeGette, the Colorado delegation's longest-serving member who is pursuing a 14th term, faces a primary challenge from first-time candidate Neal Walia.

Walia is a political organizer, son of Indian immigrants and self-proclaimed "grassroots progressive candidate" who says he will be a champion for Colorado's most vulnerable communities.

He is also an alumnus of the University of Colorado Boulder and CU Denver and has worked for former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

What they're saying: "Our obligation is to be as loud and bold and transformational as we can," Walia told the CU Independent. "That's why I believe in Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, [and] major federal investments into housing and the homelessness crisis."

By the numbers: Walia's total contributions about $188,000 for his campaign, Federal Election Commission data shows.

DeGette has brought in more than four times as much, at roughly $800,000.

Catch up quick: DeGette, who has represented Denver in Washington since 1997, currently sits on the House Natural Resources Committee and chairs the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee for the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Her focus this past legislative session centered around improving people's health and protecting the environment.

She was also appointed to preside over the House during debate for former President Trump's first impeachment.

What's next: The winner will face Republican candidate Jennifer Qualteri in the general election.