1-minute voter guide: Progressive candidate challenges incumbent Diana DeGette
Voters in Colorado's blue-bent 1st Congressional District, which primarily covers Denver, will decide this month whether to stick with the status quo or head down a more progressive path.
State of play: Democrat Diana DeGette, the Colorado delegation's longest-serving member who is pursuing a 14th term, faces a primary challenge from first-time candidate Neal Walia.
- Walia is a political organizer, son of Indian immigrants and self-proclaimed "grassroots progressive candidate" who says he will be a champion for Colorado's most vulnerable communities.
- He is also an alumnus of the University of Colorado Boulder and CU Denver and has worked for former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
What they're saying: "Our obligation is to be as loud and bold and transformational as we can," Walia told the CU Independent. "That's why I believe in Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, [and] major federal investments into housing and the homelessness crisis."
By the numbers: Walia's total contributions about $188,000 for his campaign, Federal Election Commission data shows.
- DeGette has brought in more than four times as much, at roughly $800,000.
Catch up quick: DeGette, who has represented Denver in Washington since 1997, currently sits on the House Natural Resources Committee and chairs the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee for the Energy and Commerce Committee.
- Her focus this past legislative session centered around improving people's health and protecting the environment.
- She was also appointed to preside over the House during debate for former President Trump's first impeachment.
What's next: The winner will face Republican candidate Jennifer Qualteri in the general election.
