A new "Dateline" episode tonight will examine two Arlington killings tied to a man known as the "bathtub killer."

The big picture: In 1996, two women were found dead in half-filled bathtubs, in the same apartment complex. They had been strangled, sexually assaulted and bound with duct tape.

Forensic testing helped authorities arrest Dale Devon Scheanette, of Louisiana, several years later. He was linked to at least five other sexual assaults and sent to death row for one of the 1996 killings, per NBC5

Dale Devon Scheanette, of Louisiana, several years later. He was linked to at least five other sexual assaults and sent to death row for one of the 1996 killings, He was executed in 2009.

The latest: The "Dateline" feature, titled "Dark Intentions," includes interviews with investigators and witnesses.

"You don't have fear, you don't have concern. You have absolute panic." detective Tommy LeNoir says in a preview

How to watch: The episode airs at 8pm on NBC.