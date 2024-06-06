Your guide to Dallas Mavs vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have long been the betting favorite to win the championship. They won 64 of 82 regular season games — the NBA's best record this year — and swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The intrigue: Celtics fans boo Irving. He had two tumultuous seasons in Boston and left for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. The Nets traded Irving to the Mavericks in 2023.
The Celtics' Kristaps Porziņģis, who was a Mav from 2019-2022, is set to play in Game 1 after being out with a calf injury since late April.
"Me and KP have a good relationship. I don't know why people say otherwise," Dončić said on Tuesday, addressing reports that they didn't get along as teammates.
Who we're watching
Kyrie Irving: LeBron James has said Irving is "the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen." The two won the 2016 championship together while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Despite leaving the Celtics, he's maintained a close relationship with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
"It's going to be adversarial on the court, it's going to be very competitive," Irving said, "but off the court, I mean, we know our family, know each other's families."
Jayson Tatum: The 26-year-old small forward is trying to solidify his status as one of the best Celtics players in a long time. This is his second chance at a championship trophy — the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.
Mavericks forward PJ Washington popped off in the second playoff series against Oklahoma City, scoring over 20 points in three of the games. He cooled off against the Timberwolves but could be fun to watch if he finds his rhythm again.