The Texas Department of Transportation is adding new "technology lanes" that will allow certain vehicles to bypass traffic on U.S. 75 between Dallas and Collin counties. Why it matters: North Texas roads have become more congested over the years amid record population growth.

U.S. 75 is among Texas' most congested highways, but more construction means more bottlenecks in the interim.

State of play: TxDOT says the three-year project, estimated to cost $57 million, is intended to alleviate congestion during peak travel times.

U.S. 75's HOV lanes from I-635 to the Sam Rayburn Tollway will be converted to "peak-hour technology lanes."

High-occupancy vehicles, low-emission vehicles and motorcycles will be allowed to use the lanes during peak hours.

The latest: The northbound U.S. 75 HOV lane from George Bush Turnpike in Dallas County to S.H. 121 in Collin County will be closed starting Friday morning — "weather permitting" — through fall 2025, per TxDOT.

The closure will cut through Plano, Allen and Fairview.

How it works: Crews started preliminary work on the HOV lanes this year. The remaining work includes installing new signs and adding lighting.

TxDOT isn't planning any long-term closures to the southbound HOV lanes, an agency spokesperson tells Axios. The work will likely be done during some nighttime closures.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2026. Drivers can check the DriveTexas website for updates.

Between the lines: U.S. 75 isn't a toll road, but its technology lanes will connect two major North Texas tollways.

The region already has more toll facilities than any other region in the state, per a Dallas Morning News investigation.

Zoom out: Texas has the most toll operators in the U.S., per the DMN.

The toll roads have engulfed some communities and made it difficult for residents, especially drivers in middle- to low-income neighborhoods, to travel without them, the DMN reports.

The bottom line: By the time U.S. 75's technology roads are up and running, more road projects will likely be underway in North Texas. It never ends.