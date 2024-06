This year's State Fair of Texas will feature over 100 musical performances, including by soul, country and rock artists.

Driving the news: The fair runs from Sept. 27-Oct. 20. Over 2.3 million people attended last year.

The newly released music lineup

Plus: Bowling for Soup, a pop punk band from Wichita Falls, will return to the fair this year. The Deep Fried Comedy series will also continue.

How it works: Concerts are free with fair admission.

Zoom out: Season and group tickets are on sale.