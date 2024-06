Whataburger coffee used to be awful — definitely not as delicious as their honey butter chicken biscuits.

The latest: In May, the chain switched to coffee drinks made with 100% Arabica beans sourced from Central and South America.

Axios Texas social host Greg Castillo tried Whataburger's new brews to see if they're as premium as the chain claims

What he found: Greg tried the classic drip coffee and the iced vanilla, mocha and caramel coffees.

The classic drip coffee was surprisingly good and flavorful. It had a natural sweetness and wasn't bitter.

The other flavors were a little muted. The mocha had a hint of chocolate, while the vanilla flavor was watered down.

Cost: $2.25 for a small black coffee and $4 for a medium iced coffee.

Worthy of your time: Watch Greg try the new drinks on our Axios Texas Instagram account.

Share with a Whataburger lover