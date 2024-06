The Dallas Stars failed to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

Why it matters: It felt like this was the Stars' year after they toppled the two most recent Stanley Cup champs to get to the Western Conference Finals.

The latest: The Stars went into the weekend tied in the series 2-2 against the Edmonton Oilers.

But Dallas looked lifeless in Game 5 on Friday, losing 3-1. And they lost Game 6 last night 2-1.

State of sadness: The Stars also made it to the Western Conference Finals last year but lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas last went to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020. They lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Context: The Stars were the best NHL team on the road this season but couldn't pull through last night in Edmonton — again.

They trailed most of the game 2-0 before scoring one goal in the third period

The bottom line: Losing isn't fun.