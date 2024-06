If you're celebrating something, dress up and head to this floral-themed Plano restaurant with delicious food and pretty cocktails.

Pro tip: Bloom Lounge tends to be busy, so make a reservation. And, skip the athleisure — people dress nice here.

Hosts in the check-in area typically chat with guests while they wait for a table.

What to order: Smokey Lychee Flower — mezcal, lychee liqueur and agave.

Where: The Bloom Lounge, 6145 Windhaven Parkway in Plano.

Cost: $16

Six-word review: Hibiscus salt rim tempers sweet taste.

