📣 Does Dallas have bad fans?

The Mavs aren't quite the best NBA road team, but they're close — especially after last night.

The Stars have the best road record in the NHL this season. And, the Rangers had an 11-game winning streak on the road last season, ending with their World Series win.

Why it matters: We, the fans, are starting to feel a little bad watching our teams struggle to win in front of us.

State of cheer: The Rangers have their ring, largely because of road wins.

The Mavs and Stars have generally been more clutch on the road, even though the AAC has been packed with cheering Dallas fans.

Context: The Stars dropped their first two playoff games at home before shocking the Vegas Golden Knights there.

The Stars bested the NHL's top home team, the Colorado Avalanche, in Denver.

Meanwhile: The Mavs have the second-best road record during the playoffs, behind the, ahem, Boston Celtics.

Yes, but: The Dallas Cowboys were terrible on the road last season. At least Jerry can boast about home wins.

The bottom line: Do Dallas sports fans … suck? Or, do our Dallas sports heroes relish being hated on the road?

