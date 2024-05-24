📚 One cocktail to go: Fable & Fire

Our latest cocktail adventure takes us to a bookstore and restaurant in charming downtown Rockwall.

Vibe check: Fable & Fire is more bistro than bookstore, but there are enough books to browse before and after dining. The space is adorned with literary elements, including sliding bookcases that open the restrooms.

Eagle eyed patrons will spot Bruce Willis.

Dig in: We sat down for a full lunch, starting with okra — actual full okra lightly battered and fried. The grilled chicken pesto sandwich was hearty without being heavy.

Finish with the limoncello mascarpone cake.

Bookish inspo is all around. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios

What to order: The Old Man And The Sea — spiced rum, fig preserves, ginger beer and thyme.

Where: Fable & Fire, 118 E. Rusk St. in Rockwall.

Cost: $11

Six-word review: Sippable cocktail worth pining for, catching.

