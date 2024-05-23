DeBoer had seen the team's talent when the Stars knocked his Golden Knights out of the playoffs in 2020.
Fun fact: This is DeBoer's fifth time in six seasons to advance past the first two playoff rounds, per the AP.
He has done that with three teams.
Catch up fast: The Stars have been to the championship series three times since they relocated to Dallas in 1993, winning the Stanley Cup just once, in 1999.
The Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020.
And they lost in the Western Conference Finals last year to Vegas, who later went on to win the championship.
What he's saying: "I've been to two [Stanley Cup] Finals and five conference finals in the last 10 years. When you get that close, that's your only motivation," DeBoer said after Dallas hired him in 2022.
Now going into this series, he says, "Just got to try and end up in the top spot one of these times."