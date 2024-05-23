Pete DeBoer and Tyler Seguin celebrate after a double overtime win to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Photo: Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Pete DeBoer chose to coach the Stars because he wants to win the Stanley Cup. The big picture: The Stars have made it to the Western Conference Finals twice in the two years DeBoer has been with the team.

DeBoer previously coached the Vegas Golden Knights but was fired after the team failed to reach the 2022 playoffs — the first time in their very short history.

State of play: DeBoer interviewed with several teams before joining the Stars, saying he didn't want to lead a team that was in a rebuilding phase.

DeBoer had seen the team's talent when the Stars knocked his Golden Knights out of the playoffs in 2020.

Fun fact: This is DeBoer's fifth time in six seasons to advance past the first two playoff rounds, per the AP.

He has done that with three teams.

Catch up fast: The Stars have been to the championship series three times since they relocated to Dallas in 1993, winning the Stanley Cup just once, in 1999.

The Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020.

And they lost in the Western Conference Finals last year to Vegas, who later went on to win the championship.

What he's saying: "I've been to two [Stanley Cup] Finals and five conference finals in the last 10 years. When you get that close, that's your only motivation," DeBoer said after Dallas hired him in 2022.