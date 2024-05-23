Check out a dog for the day from Dallas Animal Services

A new Dallas Animal Services program lets you give a shelter dog the day out of their dreams. Why it matters: The shelter is 40% over capacity for dogs — there were 418 of them for 300 kennels on Wednesday.

DAS says the new doggie daycation program allows their staff to understand a dog's personality outside the shelter, while also giving the dog a chance to experience the world beyond their kennel.

How it works: Volunteers can choose which eligible dog they want to spend time with for the day. Medium- to large-sized dogs are most in need of a day out compared to smaller dogs, DAS says.

The program will provide all supplies, including a leash and harness.

DAS encourages people to take photos and videos of their time together and fill out a report card to share information with potential adopters.

You can take dogs to Lowe's, Home Depot, dog-friendly bars or restaurants and trails.

Yes, but: There are rules to participate, including staying away from cats, other dogs and dog parks.

And you can call a coordinator if there is an emergency.

How to help: Book a daycation slot here.