What's on runoff election ballots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Early voting is underway for the runoff elections from March's Democratic and Republican primaries.

State of play: Party nominees for elected positions ranging from county chair to U.S. representative are still up for grabs.

  • Some runoff results, such as in the Dallas County sheriff race, will decide the seat because there is no opponent from the other party.

Here are a few notable races…

32nd Congressional District: The winner of the Republican primary runoff will face Democrat Julie Johnson in a bid to replace U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who is running for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

Dallas County sheriff: Incumbent Marian Brown faces former sheriff Lupe Valdez to be the county's top law enforcement officer.

  • Valdez was first elected as sheriff in 2004, becoming a face of the Democratic wave in the county. She stepped down to run for governor in 2018. Brown, who was her third-in-command was appointed — and then elected — to the role.

Texas House 33: Incumbent Justin Holland faces former Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson in the Republican runoff.

  • Holland has drawn ire from Gov. Greg Abbott after voting against school vouchers. The Rockwall incumbent trailed Pierson by just 1 point in March.

Texas House 61: Incumbent Frederick Frazier and Keresa Richardson face off in the Republican primary for the McKinney state representative seat. Frazier trailed Richardson in March by nearly 6 percentage points.

  • Since then, Frazier has been released early from community supervision after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant. The charges were then dismissed.

Of note: Check your sample ballot to see all races.

Before you go: You will need to be registered to vote in Texas and must bring an ID card. Go to votetexas.org for more information. For early voting and election day voting locations:

What's next: Early voting continues through 7pm Friday. Election day is Tuesday.

