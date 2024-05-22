Share on email (opens in new window)

Early voting is underway for the runoff elections from March's Democratic and Republican primaries. State of play: Party nominees for elected positions ranging from county chair to U.S. representative are still up for grabs.

Some runoff results, such as in the Dallas County sheriff race, will decide the seat because there is no opponent from the other party.

Here are a few notable races…

32nd Congressional District: The winner of the Republican primary runoff will face Democrat Julie Johnson in a bid to replace U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who is running for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

Former Dallas City Council member David Blewett faces former Arlington City Council member Darrell Day.

Dallas County sheriff: Incumbent Marian Brown faces former sheriff Lupe Valdez to be the county's top law enforcement officer.

Valdez was first elected as sheriff in 2004, becoming a face of the Democratic wave in the county. She stepped down to run for governor in 2018. Brown, who was her third-in-command was appointed — and then elected — to the role.

Texas House 33: Incumbent Justin Holland faces former Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson in the Republican runoff.

Holland has drawn ire from Gov. Greg Abbott after voting against school vouchers. The Rockwall incumbent trailed Pierson by just 1 point in March.

Texas House 61: Incumbent Frederick Frazier and Keresa Richardson face off in the Republican primary for the McKinney state representative seat. Frazier trailed Richardson in March by nearly 6 percentage points.

Since then, Frazier has been released early from community supervision after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant. The charges were then dismissed.

Of note: Check your sample ballot to see all races.

Before you go: You will need to be registered to vote in Texas and must bring an ID card. Go to votetexas.org for more information. For early voting and election day voting locations:

What's next: Early voting continues through 7pm Friday. Election day is Tuesday.