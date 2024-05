Today's taco adventure takes us to a taqueria in Waxahachie that has some of the best barbacoa we've had.

The intrigue: Our colleague Greg Castillo, who hosts the Axios Texas Instagram account, checked out Two Amigos Taqueria with J.B. Sauceda, founder of the Texas Humor Instagram account and new host of the Texas Country Reporter.

What to order: Steak fajita or barbacoa tacos, and chips and salsa.

Where: Two Amigos Taqueria, 241 S. Monroe St.

Cost: $2.90 for the tacos, $4 for the chips and salsa.

Six-word review: Worth driving far for this barbacoa.

🤔 Know a great taco we should try? Hit reply and tell us.